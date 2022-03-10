In North & South MCDs, House erupts in protest, agenda pushed through

New Delhi: As the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's House meeting erupted in protests, hours before the State Election Commission deferred announcing the civic poll date citing the Centre's plans to reunify the MCD, South Delhi Mayor shut down AAP members, saying, "We still have six months," prompting questions about whether he was aware of developments even before the SEC was.



Suryan later denied his statement and said, "I didn't say anything about elections, I said that you keep shouting for the next six months". In the House too, when questioned by Congress Councillor Abhishek Dutt, Suryan denied having said it.

However, as the rhetoric between political parties heightened after the SEC's surprise presses, hours before it, in what was meant to be the last House Session of the North and South MCDs, the BJP administrations bulldozed its agenda, soon after AAP members erupted in protest over the regularisation of civic body staffers.

AAP leaders entered the well, tore papers related to the matter and protested against the BJP. Suryan responded to these allegations by stating that he has never received any papers related to the regularisation of workers by the Opposition and they have not worked in favour of the workers but are politicising the issue to get attention.

BJP leaders countered AAP's protest by chanting slogans against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. All items on the house's agenda were passed amidst the ruckus.

Similarly, North MCD's house session ended within 20 minutes after protests broke out from all three parties; BJP, Congress and AAP on Wednesday. Congress leader Prerna Singh had asked to discuss the matter of DBC workers, Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh had earlier refused to discuss it but later agreed to it. However, AAP leaders' protest led to no discussion on the matter. Things were further escalated by all three parties as they chanted slogans against each other. The agenda was passed during the commotion itself.

Amongst the proposals that were passed by the North MCD, was a string of proposals to rechristen several roads, parks, gardens and public squares after various personalities, including freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Udham Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose, architect of the Constitution B R Ambedkar, and Maharshi Valmiki, were approved by the BJP-led NDMC House at a meeting.

From Pitampura to Shalimar Bagh and Chandni Chowk to Civil Lines, scores of public sites have been renamed to honour local leaders in the hopes that it might win them votes in the upcoming polls.

"A large number of roads, parks and other sites have been renamed after many personalities. The names have been chosen in an attempt to get local support from people ahead of the elections. Local heroes of different communities have been chosen strategically," a source said.

Meanwhile, East MCD's Standing Committee also discussed the matter of DBC workers and passed a resolution to name them MTS (Multi-tasking Staff) on Wednesday. East MCD leaders also met with DBC workers to discuss the issue. South MCD passed a similar resolution during its house session.

(With PTI inputs)