In Noida, several being duped with download links to The Kashmir Files; Delhi Mayor wants it to be tax-free

Noida/New Delhi: Even as the South Delhi Mayor on Tuesday said he'd written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking for The Kashmir Files movie to be made tax-free in Delhi, in neighbouring Noida, the local police have urged members of the general public not to download pirated versions of the film from links claiming to contain it, saying that there were reports of people being hacked this way.



In an advisory issued for the general public, the Noida police have urged people not to download the movie through WhatsApp links. There were reports of hackers creating such download links through which they can get into phones and empty bank accounts, said a senior police official on Tuesday.

According to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Noida, Ranvijay Singh, the hackers can empty bank accounts by sending a link to download the movie. "Since the film is currently a topic of discussion not only in the country but the world, taking advantage of the huge rush, cyber fraudsters have also become active on this and are asking people to watch movies easily and are sending a link on mobile to download movie for free," said Singh.

Detailing over the modus operadi, the officer said that the cyber frauds are sending fake links through which they get into the bank accounts.

"Once the person clicks on the download link, it enables the fraudsters to get access of the user's phone and easily get into bank accounts and other confidential details. Through this, they siphon off the money from the bank account and dupe innocent people with their savings," added Singh.

"As of now, similar cases have not been reported in Noida but we have been informed that some people have been duped this way in the neighbouring Delhi. Since Noida is vulnerable to such cyber frauds, we have urged people to be alert and do not fall prey to these cyber fraudsters," the senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, South Delhi Mayor Mukesh Suryan said that he has written this letter on behalf of all Delhiites so that majority of them could watch the film. "The movie has showcased the pain of Kashmiri Pandits as it has showcased true incidents in a realistic manner. The movie is being liked by people and it is gathering good reactions."

He added that the film should be made tax-free like in other states, so that ticket prices can be brought down and more people could go to the cinemas for it.