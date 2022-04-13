In Noida, Gzb, 8 schools shut for a week after kids, teachers test +ve

Noida: With a sudden spurt in Covid cases, at least eight schools in Noida and Ghaziabad have now temporarily suspended physical classes after students and teachers there started testing positive for the virus — spreading panic among parents in the NCR cities. According to an official source, six schools in Noida and two schools in Ghaziabad have witnessed COVID positive cases.



On Monday, a total of 16 positive COVID cases were reported from a school in Sector 40 of Noida which included 13 students and three teachers. The school administration alerted parents and issued a circular, informing parents that physical classes have been suspended.

The circular mentions that a few students from 9th and 12th standards have tested positive hence, all classes have been suspended till April 13. Further decision to resume physical classes will be taken up after assessing the situation, the circular reads.

Similar notices were issued by a private school in Sector 61 where a student from class 7 tested positive. Other schools situated in sector 30 and sector 12 have also witnessed COVID positive cases among students forcing them to go back to online classes.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Gautam Buddh Nagar has maintained that all Covid protocols are being followed at the infected schools which will remain shut for this week and will continue with online classes.

"The schools where COVID cases have come are being sanitised by us and we are taking up random sampling of teachers and students by setting up testing camps there. We have also sent RT-PCR kits to these schools and their samples will be collected and sent for testing. We will also examine the samples of those who have tested positive and they will be sent to laboratories to check for new variants," said a senior official of the district health department.

Amidst this, while some parents have suggested offline classes on alternate days, many of them are against going back to online classes.

For the time being, all other schools in Noida and Ghaziabad will continue offline classes till further government orders.