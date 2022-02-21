In NDMC's 'prominent' spots, 100% mechanical sweeping to start soon

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will implement 100 per cent mechanical sweeping in prominent areas under its jurisdiction such as Connaught Place, Hanuman Mandir Vatika



and Baba Kharak Singh Marg, officials said.

"There should be a comprehensive planning of housekeeping through the mechanical process instead of the manual process on the lines of airport housekeeping.

"Currently, sweeping work in parking areas, corridors and courtyards in the Connaught Place pavement area is being carried out by the health department manually, whereas that on the green belt is being

carried out by horticulture department, and mechanised sweeping on main roads is being carried out by the civil department," New Delhi Municipal Council Vice-Chairman Satish Upadhyay said.

The top official informed that in the first phase, mechanical sweeping work will cover the 14 blocks and seven radial roads of Connaught Place "as it is the biggest and most prominent commercial market situated in the heart of the capital city where more than one lakh visitors, traders come for day-to-day business and commercial activities".

In the second phase, it will be implemented in the Hanuman Mandir Vatika, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and the Emporia Building area.

"The sweeping, washing, scrubbing and maintenance work will be divided into two durations. In the first duration, the work of sweeping will be commenced in the night hours after closing of shops from 11 pm onwards, and in the second duration, sweeping will be done at daytime," Upadhyay said.

Mechanical sweeping will be carried out by special machines like truck-mounted mechanical road sweepers, scrubbing machines, pressure jetting machines, and vacuum litter pickers among others.

As per the proposed SOP (standard operating procedure), the overall work at Connaught Place will be divided into seven main parts.