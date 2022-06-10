In N-W Delhi govt hosps, newborn girl child to get bank a/c & Aadhaar card

New Delhi: From Friday, parents of baby girl in northwest district's state-run hospitals will walk out with her birth certificate, Aadhaar card and a bank account. The administration will also gift parents a souvenir, which will have the child's footprints and a photo.

District Magistrate Cheshta Yadav said the intention of the initiative, 'Nanhi Pari', is to provide a one-stop solution to parents, thus eliminating their need to visit various offices for obtaining documents.

"A lot of parents run around to get Aadhaar and birth certificate of their baby girl. We wanted to decentralise our document-making machinery so that they don't face any issues," Yadav said. The officer said she discussed the idea with the Aadhaar officials and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and they readily came on board.

While the initiative will kick off at the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on Friday, three other hospitals in the district — Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital — will launch the scheme next week.