In N-W Delhi, DCP's 'Tejaswini' initiative reduced crimes against women by 31%

New Delhi: The Delhi Police received a major success with DCP North-West Usha Rangnani's initiative 'Tejaswini' which aims to empower women, curb crime against women and to ensure their safety and security. It helped reduce crime against women by 31 per cent. On July 10, the initiative was launched.



According to the official data, street PCR calls have declined by 23 per cent and women related calls have decreased by 31 per cent. The senior police officials had deployed 46 women beat constables in the sensitive areas of various police stations of the district. "This initiative is aimed to reach out to women belonging to all echelon of society, female senior citizens and also to safeguard the rights and dignity of women and children in this district, thus creating a conducive atmosphere and women can share their issues and concerns with female cops," Rangnani added.

These areas include JJ clusters of Jahangirpuri, Shakarpur residential areas, EU and NU blocks of Pitampura, Bhalaswa village, H and F block of Ashok Vihar, Netaji Subhash Place Complex and metro station, Polytechnic GGS College, Club Road, and Som Bazaar of Shalimar Bagh, Jhule Lal Mandir, Shakti Nagar Extension, Laxmi Bai College, Satyawati Colony Bharat Nagar, etc.

The tasks and assignments carried out by the women beat staff resulted in significant growth in terms of its reach and scope of work. This is driven by a robust administrative structure, including special services like counselling, meditation, and self-defence tactics, and training said the DCP.

So far 116 cases have been solved by the female cops, 137 criminals have been arrested, 243 senior citizens and women have been helped and 13 self-defence camps have been organized for schools and colleges for girls.