In Majnu-ka-Tila, Delhi Police run week-long anti-drug campaign

New Delhi: In a major move towards making people aware of drugs, the Delhi Police, with the participants of the public initiated a week-long special anti-drug campaign in north Delhi recently. It was started from the Majnu ka Tilla area called "Majnu ka Tilla-No Drug Zone".



"The use and sale of drugs is a penal offence but in the larger perspective, it is bigger social evil spoiling the generations and destroying families. Hence, police realized that besides arresting or penalizing of accused, there should be some social reformation in which the public can also contribute", the DCP North Delhi Sagar Singh Kalsi said. The strategy was to discourage the criminals from indulging in the paddling and encourage the public to come forward vehemently, the senior official added further.



Data shows that in the last year, 12 cases were registered and 16 accused persons were arrested, a seizure of over 600 grams of smack and 3.395 Kg marijuana could not completely discourage the sale and consumption of drugs in the area. Police aimed for a more deep-rooted approach to tackle the issue. It only changed the seller, place of sale, and mode of sale of drugs. Hence, the issue was discussed and a strategy was formed. Meanwhile, 25 persons from the different sections of the society and RWA/MWA were selected and one Whatsapp group was created to discuss the issues, providing suggestions and action to be taken.



During this whole campaign, in the morning and evening, daily, combing was conducted to keep a check on both drug buyers and sellers.



The week-long program concluded on December 12, where the public pledged to demotivate both the sale and consumption of drugs and police took the oath to take every possible step to curb this crime with the promise to continue this campaign till this social evil is abolished from the area, The DCP added.

