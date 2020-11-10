In-laws booked in dowry death case where 27-year-old mother and toddler died

Greater Noida: Following the death of a 27-year-old woman and her three year old son after falling from the balcony of her apartment situated at 17th floor, police have booked her in-laws including husband under sections of dowry death for allegedly harassing her for dowry and pushing her and her son from the balcony after their demands were not fulfilled.

The deceased woman identified as Priyanka Tyagi and her son, residents of Supertech Ecovillage-I society in Greater Noida West. The incident took place on Saturday evening. Initially, victim's in-laws told police that she along with her son jumped after she had a heated argument with her sister-in-law before the incident.



Later on the basis of compliant from her family, police have booked her husband Nishant, mother in law Nirdesh, father in law Subodh and two other members of family under sections of dowry death.

