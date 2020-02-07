In last-minute push, Congress takes out multiple roadshows

New Delhi: On the last day of campaigning before Delhi comes down to vote on February 8, Congress party on Thursday held multiple roadshows and rallies in a last-minute push.



In RK Puram's constituency, party Priyanka Singh was seen holding a roadshow along with Delhi Mahila Congress president Sharmistha Mukherjee. Meanwhile, Congress' Chandni Chowk candidate Alka Lamba was seen on a rally in her constituency with former actress and party member Nagma. The duo was seen appealing to the voters to vote for the Congress party.

From Kasturba Nagar constituency, Abhishek Dutt held a roadshow along with Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. Dutt was seen in another rally and was joined by former MP Jai Prakash Aggarwal. "Fantastic show of faith and trust in my vision for Kasturba Nagar Assembly, today at Main Market, Kotla Mubarakpur where I was joined by former MP JP Aggarwal. Truly grateful to him for extending his invaluable support in the final leg of my campaign!" he wrote on Twitter.

Sukhbir Singh Panwar, the grand old party's candidate from Greater Kailash also held a rally in his constituency. Addressing the crowd in the area he attaked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said, "AAP is a party of rumours and false promises. Do not pay any heed to them."

Continuing with the trend of door-to-door campaign Mangol Puri candidate Rajesh Lilothia accompanied by party workers appealed to the people to vote for them. Meanwhile, Kalkaji candidate Shivani Chopra was also joined by party leader Raj Babbar for a massive roadshow. Chopra appealed to the voters to press for Congress party this time. She was earlier joined by MP Rajeev Gowda. On the other hand, Dwarka candidate Adarsh Shastri also took out a road show in different parts of his constituency. Party leader Ajay Maken also joined a rally at Seelampur on Thursday. Congress had taken out its list of star campaigners who joined candidates in different constituencies.