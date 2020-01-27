In Kalkaji, it's about ideology

New Delhi: Kalkaji, which comes under South Delhi district, is home to several religious buildings, including the iconic Lotus Temple. Meanwhile, the name also comes from the famous Kalkaji temple, which is 3000-year-old and is visited by Hindus all over the country. Kalkaji is also known for its close proximity to various shopping complexes that include its own 'Kalkaji Market', 'Nehru Place' also known as the 'Electronics Hub' of the city, 'Chittaranjan Park Market' and the 'Greater Kailash - 1 Market'.



The area has a total population of about 1,85,038, out of which 1,03,103 are males and 81,939 are females.

Hustling with visitors all over the national Capital, Kalkaji has residents belonging to all classes. However, with the upcoming poll, personal issues take a backseat and ideological issues come at the forefront.

"With Citizenship Amendment Act, the whole game for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) changed," said Shyam Kumar, an auto driver in the Kalkaji market area. He said that even if people are facing issues they have little value when compared to such issues. "You see there is so much traffic now. People are getting disturbed only. How does anything else matters then," he added.

Meanwhile, a group of women CSP flats in Kalkaji area ignored to talk about the issues and focus more on discussing the political dynamic. "Aam Aadmi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party seem to be at the forefront. Congress is not bad as well, but they are nowhere to be seen," said Sushma Devi, a 70-year-old resident.

She said that no matter what party comes, their families have to work hard and earn their living. "At one point, it doesn't even matter who comes. We have to earn ourselves and eat," she said. Her friend instead said, "Jhadu (broom) has done some work at least." Broom is the party sign for AAP.

In Kalkaji, Atishi will be contesting from AAP, while Shivani Chopra will be fighting on a Congress ticket. Dharamvir Singh will be contesting from BJP.