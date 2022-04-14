In-house studio launched at Delhi govt's DIP

New Delhi: With the aim to make government policies and schemes accessible to the public through a digital medium, the Delhi government launched its first in-house audio-visual studio under the Directorate of Information and Broadcasting (DIP).



While inaugurating the studio Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that for the the first time such a studio is being launched in the Capital.

The studio has been set up to help state departments of the Delhi Government communicate their plans and policies to the common people through social media or other media platforms. "This will be an in-house set up, easily accessible to the departments whenever required," Sisodia said.

The studio has been equipped with sound proof set up, facilities for high-end audio, video and podcast recording, along with a croma set up among other facilities.

Along with this, an LED panel of 200 square feet has also been installed in the DIP for propagating the important messages, information about policies and schemes to the common public.

Director of DIP Manoj Dwivedi said that the DIP has always played an important role in taking the messages and policies of the government to the public. "In this digital era, it will be able to work more efficiently in this direction with the help of this studio," he said.