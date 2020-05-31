In highest daily surge, Ggm reports 157 new cases

Gurugram: The situation in Gurugram to prevent the community spread of COVID-19 is now becoming graver by the day. On Saturday, Gurugram registered a total of 157 cases, which is now the highest daily increase in cases here.



The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district now is 677 and inching towards 700. What made the day even more difficult for the District Health Officials was the fact there were no recoveries reported on Saturday. The total number of recoveries in Gurugram stands at 224. The number of patients who are receiving treatment is 447. There have been three deaths that have been officially registered in Gurugram so far.

Situation has begun to go downhill for the Gurugram District Administration from Thursday onwards when the city registered 68 cases. From there on the daily cases have only ascended to 115 on Friday and 157 on Saturday.

Gurugram which till Wednesday had the least number of cases in the National Capital Region is now staring at the prospect of being among the top few urban areas in the country that have high number of cases of COVID-19.

As the number of cases has spiraled beyond the expected lines various citizens have now come forward and questioned the transparency of the District Health Department in presenting the right picture in terms of COVID-19 cases.

Already facing flak for the uncontrollable rise in the number of cases, the Gurugram District Administration increased the number of containment zones in Gurugram. According to top officials more than 35 percent of Gurugram city has now been sealed.

With lakhs of citizens in the city living in containment zones, many have expressed anger towards Government agencies as most of these areas continue to face long duration of power outages. While the minimum power cuts are for two hours, residents in Palam Vihar complain that there have been power outages of more than 10 hours.

With minimum number of industries and commercial units operating in Gurugram, the poor state of power infrastructure of Gurugram has again been exposed.