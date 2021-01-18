In Gurugram, 33% turn up for Covaxin

GURUGRAM: While more than 100 per cent target was achieved by the Gurugram district administration for Covishield vaccinations, less than 33 per cent of the tar-get was achieved for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin vaccina-tions, which was approved despite not having finished the Phase-III Clinical Trials. There were only 32 health workers who turned up for Covaxin vaccinations that were being given at Rajiv Nagar, Chauma and Laxman Vihar. Moreover, those peo-ple who had come to get inoc-ulated came with a hope that will be provided with Cov-ishield vaccination.According to sources, some of the health workers voluntarily opted to not get inoculated after coming to know that the vaccine pro-vided to them was Covaxin and not Covishield.