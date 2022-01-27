In Ggm, man held 3 yrs after duping finance company of Rs 2.18 crore

New Delhi: A 42-year-old man, who allegedly cheated a vehicle finance company to the tune of over Rs 2.18 crore, was arrested three years after he went into hiding, police said on Wednesday.

They said a case was registered against the accused Pramod Singh, a resident of Gurugram, in 2018 following a complaint by the finance company.

According to the police, Singh initially borrowed Rs 27.5 lakh from the firm to purchase a Mercedes Benz car and paid the initial installments. After gaining the financer's trust, he took four more loans and continued to pay the installments for some time, only to abruptly stop them later.

Police said some officials in the transport department were hand in gloves with Singh.

According to the complainant, Singh owes the firm Rs 2,18,34,853.

He was absconding for

the last three years and non-bailable warrants were issued against him.