In Dwarka district, Delhi Police form women's safety committees across all 11 police stations

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have taken several measures towards ensuring women's safety for the past few years. Additionally, the Dwarka district police have launched a new distinct number — 9643100100 — on Sunday. This number will be monitored by the Deputy Commissioner's office and the complaints registered on this group would be sent to the concerned authorities for speedy action.



These initiatives of the Dwarka district police will not only increase the confidence of women but crimes related to women will be heard very easily.

Complainants do not even have to go to the police stations, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shankar Choudhary said. The district police further launched the 'Mahila Suraksha Samiti' in the wake of the increasing numbers of crimes against women across all the 11 police stations of Dwarka district.

"The body will take up the issues of women's safety and security, while the force multiplayer will take cognizance over the crimes committed in the streets, parks, and society by becoming the eyes and ears of the Delhi Police," the DCP said.

"So in a way, a new army of 1,190 people has been prepared by the Delhi Police," he added. There are many other people-police friendly initiatives. At the same time, not only the urban police stations but the rural areas have also been given a place in this women's committee. On the recommendation of the SHO and ACP, some names were approved and sent to the office of the Deputy Commissioner for approval, which has now been issued as an official order.

The members of the Safety Committee, which will run for next one year, are expected to make an important contribution to the smooth running of the law and order situation of Dwarka district by working shoulder to shoulder with the Delhi Police like a force multi-player.