In draft aggregator policy, training and observation period for low-rated drivers

New Delhi: The Delhi government's Transport Department has mandated a slew of measures to protect the interests of drivers and riders of ride-hailing services in its draft scheme to regular cab aggregators in the Capital, which include the provision of ensuring underrated drivers are given a "remedial training" period along with an "observation" period before taking any permanent action against them.



However, the draft policy mandates that aggregators take "appropriate action" against the drivers if over 15 per cent of their rides in a one-month period result in grievances from the passengers. The policy says that this data on grievances must be stored by the concerned companies for at least three months from the date of the grievance.

As for the protections granted to the drivers of aggregators, the draft policy says that for any driver with a rating of less than 3.5 (out of 5) for a consistent one-year period, the aggregator company should "undertake remedial trainings and corrective measures to rectify the issues".

Moreover, the policy goes to state that the driver "will be afforded" an observation period of three months, during which the company and the Transport Department will closely monitor their performance.

Even after this, if the driver's performance fails to pick up, the draft policy says that the Transport Department can go ahead to terminate their public service vehicle badge. The policy notes that the aggregator companies are first and foremost responsible for getting their drivers registered as PSV drivers.

While the policy does allow the aggregator companies to take action against the drivers with grievances in more than 15 per cent of monthly rides, it does not say what action is permitted and whether any action is impermissible. Neither does the draft policy have any mention of a redressal process for drivers, in case the passengers' "grievances" are found to be in bad faith. Significantly, while the Delhi government has held the first of its many discussions on the draft with aggregator companies and other stakeholders, it is yet to invite representatives of ride-hailing services' drivers to the table for their inputs on the same.

Officials of the Delhi government have, however, maintained that the policy is open to suggestions from all members of the public, including those from unions representing drivers of such cabs. Some Transport Department estimates suggest there are over 1 lakh such cabs in the city and nearly as many drivers — if not more.