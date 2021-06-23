In Delhi govt schools, 80% 9th graders, 96% 11th graders pass

New Delhi: The Delhi government's Directorate of Education on Tuesday published the results of Class 9 and Class 11 students, the assessment for which was done on the basis of mid-terms and internal exams, according to which, 80.3 per cent of those eligible in Class 9 had passed and 96.9 per cent students in Class 11 had passed across Delhi government schools.



Significantly, the Delhi government said that 12,500 students in Class 9 and 3,500 students in the 11th Class were unable to take the mid-term examinations. It added that these students will be up for re-assessment, for which detailed guidelines will soon be issued. However, this reassessment will be based on class-based assignments, project work and other assessments.

The Delhi government's Department of Education said that there were a total of 2.58 lakh students enrolled in the 9th Standard, of which 2.45 lakh were able to sit for their mid-term examinations. Of these, 1.97 lakh students passed the evaluation process set up in the absence of final exams.

Similarly, Education Department records showed that there were 1.70 lakh students enrolled in the 11th Standard, of which 1.69 lakh were able to appear for their mid-term examinations. Of these, 1.65 lakh students passed.

Last year, the passing percentage of Class 9 students was 65 per cent which increased to 85 per cent based on project-based assessments, the education department said. It added that in 2019-20, 99.25 per cent students in Class 11 had passed the compartment exams.

Notably, the Delhi government said that examinations for Sanskrit, Social Studies and Third Languages for the 9th Standard and Geography and Business Studies for the 11th Standard were not conducted in this academic session.

To assign scores for these subjects on the basis of students' performance, the Education Department said that it had placed the score calculated from averaging the best two subjects of the main five subjects of the concerned pupil.

The Delhi government added that it had for the first time published the results of the evaluation online, allowing students to access it from wherever they are.

In addition to this, the Delhi government said that schools have also taken a step further and sent results to students through Whatsapp and SMSes.

"Considering new guidelines were published by DOE keeping in mind the security and safety of students, schools have sent the results to students via SMS and Whatsapp instead of calling them to school to collect them," the Delhi government statement said.