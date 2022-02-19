In an attempt to go green, NDMC set to buy only EVs for official use

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) in an attempt to go green has proposed purchase of only electric vehicles for use by officials in the NDMC area. In order to be more environment-friendly, the civic body is planning to stop using petrol and CNG based vehicles in the upcoming months.



The civic body announced this proposal as part of its budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. Planning to ensure a pollution-free city, the NDMC is leading in pollution mitigation measures.

Currently, the civic body approximately has 80 e-vehicles in commission, which are being used by NDMC heads of department; they also have various e-charging stations across the NDMC area.

The NDMC has already introduced more than sixty e-charging stations in its area and is planning to introduce a 100 more within this year. Additionally, they are planning to deploy e-scooters along with smart bikes in the

NDMCarea.

The civic body has made several plans to go green and ensure that they do not contribute to the high levels of pollution in the city.

The NDMC officials have said that ensuring a clean and green city is the top priority for the civic body. They have proposed several plans to contribute to the environment in this year's budget.

They have proposed a "cycle-in-city" scheme which will place dedicated cycle tracks in the NDMC area for people to use in a safe

manner.

To reduce dust pollution, they have intensified tree washes, along with this they have deployed mist sprayers in central park and mechanical road sweepers are also being used in an intensive manner.

Green strips are being developed at a fast pace so that entire brown space is covered leaving little scope for dust pollution.