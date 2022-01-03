In a tight spot, North MCD seeks Rs 2.8K cr rent due from SDMC

New Delhi: Even as the North Delhi Municipal Corporation goes public blaming the Delhi government for purportedly not disbursing funds to them, officials in the north civic body are trying their best to recover over Rs 2,800 crore in rent dues from its sister body — the South Delhi Municipal Corporation — which would go along way in filling the fast-emptying coffers.



According to the last desperate appeal for funds by the north civic body, they had just Rs 3.5 crore cash in hand at the beginning of December 2021. North MCD's abysmal financial situation has resulted in non-payment of

salaries and dues in the last two months.

Soon after shooting off a letter to L-G Baijal — seeking his interference to get more funds from the Delhi government, the north civic body had written to the South MCD, seeking to settle dues of Rs 2,837 crore for rent on the usage of the 28-storeyed Civic Centre in the Ajmeri Gate area — which both MCDs use as their headquarters since the trifurcation of the MCD in 2012.

Even as all three MCDs have consistently blamed the Delhi government for the lack of funds, the AAP has consistently maintained that the three MCDs owe each other a lot of money that they should be settling first.

But when asked, North MCD Standing Committee Chairperson Jogi Ram Jain called it an "internal matter". But he added that they have been communicating with South MCD continuously regarding these dues and after writing to them, they had also followed up with oral reminders at regular meetings.

He told Millennium Post last week, "We will write to them next week again, asking

them to settle the dues as soon as possible."

South MCD, whose own financial situation is not significantly better, has stated that they will try to settle the matter as soon as possible. When the unified MCD was divided, East MCD was allotted space in the DSIIDC building in the Patparganj Industrial Area. South and North MCD were shifted to the Civic Centre building.

As per officials, SDMC has paid its share of maintenance fees. Even though the Civic Centre falls under the jurisdiction of North MCD, the South MCD Leader of the House, Inderjeet Sehrawat stated that both civic bodies pooled funds for the building and they are helping with maintenance as well. Comparing the situation to that of siblings, the leader of the House said, "If two brothers are divided, one cannot just ask for rent without any basis." He added that the South MCD is not in a position to shift

to a new headquarters any

time soon.

Once this "internal matter" is settled, the North MCD will be able to use the funds in the income head and pay pending dues with ease.