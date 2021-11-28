In a first, single centralised counting venue likely in civic body election

Kolkata: For the first time in Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, the state Election Commission (SEC) is likely to have a single centralised venue for storing of polled EVMs and counting of votes for all the 144 wards. Earlier there were more than one counting venue.



During the last Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls in 2015 an average of 10-15 wards were clubbed and the venue was accordingly selected for counting.

As per provisions in law, SEC can go for counting boothwise or in a single centralised venue.

"The Commission feels that counting of votes cannot conveniently be done immediately after the close of the poll so it has directed Municipal Returning Officers concerned for arranging strong rooms for storing of polled EVMs and counting the votes will be done on December 21 at a central place within the KMC area. Besides all Covid norms will be followed during the entire poll process," a senior SEC official said. The counting venue is likely to be the Netaji Indoor Stadium.

The SEC will have 27040 polling personnel for the KMC elections which includes 30 per cent reserved personnel. Some of the polling personnel will be women.

The training of the polling personnel has already started from Friday. Sources in the Commission said that there will be 4 special observers and 16 general observers for KMC elections.