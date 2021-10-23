In a first, Delhi Police to post women cops across beats and sub-divisions

New Delhi: After the North-West district police in Delhi tried out an initiative of deploying women cops at the beat level — that yielded tangible results, the Delhi Police have now chosen to make a decisive change in the way they depute police personnel across the force — now appointing women personnel across beats and sub-divisions — starting with the Central district — something that was left aside only for men across all 15 police districts till now.



Women cops now in charge of policing duties at the smallest jurisdictional unit within the force will give them greater authority to control street crime and crimes against women and children. Earlier, only male officers were deployed on beats and in such positions.

DCP Central Shweta Chauhan said, "Previously, women officers were primarily deployed for sensitisation of women and children, as well as to address issues of crime against women. However, in addition to the above agenda, they will now be deployed on beats to combat hardcore crime and criminals and will also have increased participation in community policing."

The women beat personnel will conduct intensive and visible patrolling in sensitive areas on Emergency Response

Vehicles (ERVs), Quick Response Teams (QRTs), and two-wheelers to control crime and make Delhi's streets safer for residents.

An official communication added, "To control and prevent street crime, 'Prashakti Beat Staff' and 'Veera Squad' have been deployed to control and prevent street crime in earmarked beats of each police station."

Apart from this, a 'pink booth' manned by all-female staff has been started at Karol Bagh police station to resolve citizens' grievances.

The booth will address women's and girls' grievances and take immediate legal action on their complaints.

The first such initiative of choosing to deploy women cops on beat duties bore fruits when DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani decided to deploy 46 Women Beat Constables in the sensitive beat areas of various police stations — which had resulted in a 31 per cent decline in crimes against women in those areas.

The "pink booth" aims to provide a safe complaint redressal mechanism for women and girls in busy market areas frequented by women without requiring them to visit the police station. "The goal is to educate citizens about crime trends and solicit their feedback. They will also encourage young women and girls to report cases of violence against them," the DCP Central District added.

The senior police official also said that earlier women officers were deployed mainly for sensitisation of women and children and for tackling crimes against women. But now apart from that, they will also be deployed in beats and to tackle hardcore crime and criminals and have increased participation in community policing.

Keeping the above changes scenario in mind, women police personnel have also been posted in the Cyber Cell and Special Staff of Central District.