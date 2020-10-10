In a first, Delhi Division sends demand based dairy, food products rake to B'desh

new delhi: To increase the share of freight traffic through Railways, Dedicated Business Development Units (BDUs) have been set up at the headquarter as well as at division level.



General Manager Northern & North Central Railways Rajiv Chaudhry informed that with the pursuant to efforts of BDUs of Delhi division, wherein extensive customer outreach and interactions were conducted, division has been successfully sent demand based one PCET rake of 20 VPs +1SLR having Dairy/Food products from Diwana (Haryana) to Benapole (Bangladesh) on October 8. This is first of its kind that Delhi Division has sent rake of dairy/food products to Bangladesh which generate railway revenue of Rs 24,20,415.