In a first, Commissionerate system introduced in Noida; Alok Singh appointed police chief

GB Nagar: Uttar Pradesh Government, on Monday, approved implementation of commissionerate system in Gautam Buddh Nagar district which is aimed to provide better policing to the economic capital of state. This is for the first time that commissionerate system has been implemented in any of the districts in Uttar Pradesh.



As per initial information, 38 senior police officers will be posted in Gautam Buddh Nagar district who will take care of law and order and crime respectively.

These will include a commissioner of police of the ADG rank, 2 additional commissioner of police of the IG rank each, 7 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), 9 Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, 19 Assistant DCP, an assistant radio officer and a Chief fire officer.

The government has appointed Alok Singh, an officer of ADG rank and former Inspector General (IG)-Meerut zone, as commissioner of Gautam Buddh Nagar police who will take the new responsibilities from Tuesday. DIGs Akhilesh Kumar and Sriparna Ganguly have been appointed as Additional Commissioners of Police (ACPs). The seven DCPs appointed by government are Nitin Tiwari, Harish Chander, Vrinda Shukla, Sankalp Sharma, Meenakshi Katyan, Rajesh Kumar Singh and Rajesh S.

"Three DCPs will be posted in zone around the district while four others will look after traffic, crime, police headquarters and crime against women. A woman police officer of SP rank will be posted for women security and to deal with the cases of crime against women," read a report issued from UP chief minister's office.

Apart from this the Gautam Buddh Nagar district will get seven new police stations for better policing.

"Two police stations have been approved by the government which are expected in upcoming days under the name of phase-I and sector 142 police stations while five other police stations- sector 106, 115, 63, 48 and Okhla Bairaj are under consideration," the report further read.

Meanwhile, sources said that now only inspector rank officers will be heading the police stations of the district instead of Sub-Inspector (SOs) who were presiding over some of the police stations in the district. Also nine police inspectors have been sent to Gautam Buddh Nagar district. However an official confirmation is yet to be received.