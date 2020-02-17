In a first, 3D technology-enabled patient-specific jaw replacement at AIIMS

New Delhi: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday said that they have come up with a 3D technology enabled patient specific Jaw-Joint replacement, which has been used in India for the first time.



"The unique aspect about this technology is it is patient-specific replacement. It is a cutting edge technology. We also use surveillance for our patients. We take their blood samples, where we check everything about a patient. Basically, it is an international level of technology, which is being used," said Dr. Ajoy Roychoudhary, Head of Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

The technology was presented in a three day workshop, where surgeons from various places were invited. "We believe in not only showing our technology but also giving in a live experience," said Dr. Roychoudhary.

Like hip and knee joint replacement, an artificial jaw joint can be replaced. "The cost of the whole surgery is about Rs. 1.5 lakhs. However, we are talking to the government about reducing the cost of the treatment by 50 percent," added the doctor.

The HOD also said that the surgery has till now been performed on 60 patients, where "all of the patients have had successful surgery without any complications." AIIMS is the only government-based hospital, where such technology is being used.