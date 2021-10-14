In a bid to save 1,600 decaying trees, PWD to de-concretise bases

New Delhi: In a bid to save as many as 1,600 trees across Delhi on the verge of decay due to the concretisation of their bases, the Public Works Department of the Delhi government has now issued strict directions to deconcretise these trees and ensure that from now, whenever roads are paved or tiles laid on footpaths, at least one metre around the tree's base should be left unpaved.



According to PWD officials, the department has asked officials concerned to remove concrete around trees wherever their base has been concretised after numerous complaints of concrestisation across the city and a Forest Department report that spelled out the dangers of this practice.

In July this year, the Delhi government's Forest Department had conducted a survey and found that the base of over 1,600 trees had been concretised alongside arterial roads and local streets in the Capital. Following this, concerned agencies like the PWD and the civic bodies here were asked to take corrective measures.

One senior official from the PWD has said that the department had also received numerous complaints from concerned members of the public regarding this issue.

A circular issued by the PWD said that it has been observed that tile or concrete has been laid right upto the periphery of trees and in many cases, it is detrimental to the healthy growth and life of trees.

While laying tiles or concrete in areas having trees such as road berms, footpaths, building complex etc, it shall be ensured that at least one metre all around the trees is

left kutcha (unpaved) and filled with good earth, the circular, issued to executive engineers last week, said.

It added, Wherever the tile or concrete has already been laid right upto the periphery of trees, the portion upto one metre all around such trees shall be de-tiled or de-concretised in a time bound manner.

The department also ordered removal of unwanted vegetative growth or weeds from footpaths.

Ecologist and professor emeritus at Centre for Environmental Management of Degraded Ecosystem in Delhi University, CR Babu said that concretisation of tree bases is a punishable offence as it effectively kills the tree.

"If tree bars are paved, roots will die and eventually the tree will decay. It is good that the PWD has issued such an order but it has to be implemented in letter and spirit to save trees. It should not be limited to an exercise on paper," he said, suggesting that if authorities want to reduce dust pollution from tree bases, they can instead plant grass there — which will also keep the soil under it wet.