In 6 months, over 230 crimes where firearms used

New Delhi: Last week, in a span of 24 hours, a son shot his mother dead, a man killed his friend and gunmen shot dead the son of a retired Delhi Police ASI and even during the pandemic, firearms and shootings in the Capital, be it related to organised or unorganised crime, have seen no end. The latest data available with the Delhi Police (till June 27) shows that more than 230 crimes in the city were committed with the use of firearms have been reported just this year.



Sources here told Millennium Post that in 54 murder cases, the accused used firearms to commit crimes whereas, in over 120 incidents of an attempt to murder, guns were used. In February, the Capital saw one of its deadliest riots in North East Delhi which resulted in the death of more than 50 people. There were deaths as well as injuries due to firearms during the riots. The police have also claimed that illegal weapons were used during the riots.

According to an investigator, in past cases, they have found that desi katta (country pistols) were mostly used for shootings. "Some criminals keep sophisticated weapons but most of them were found using desi katta as they are affordable and also they can be made locally," the official said.

The data further shows that firearms were used to commit 53 dacoity and robbery cases. Six times, in order to extort money, guns were used whereas the investigation in two rape cases revealed that the accused had used firearms to commit the heinous act.

The Delhi Police Commissioner had directed senior officers that special staff of each district to identify and take action against the persons who are in possession of illegal firearms and suppliers of illegal arms and ammunition and take appropriate legal action against them. "The beat staff must be briefed to collect intelligence about active criminals of their beats. Beat staff be tasked in morning briefings and get feedback during evening debriefings," the top cop had said.

Investigators in Delhi Police said arrested criminals disclosed different reasons behind the use of firearms. "There were snatchers, robbers, extortionists who used weapons just to threaten victims but there were also hardcore criminals who shot people after they resisted the crime," the official said.

One of the officials added that most high profile gangsters use imported weapons whereas there are also criminals who prefer country-made pistols to commit crimes. "It depends on barrels as poor quality barrels explode during any shootout. The good quality weapons, however, still come from Munger," officials said, adding that the price of the weapon depends on

the quality.