'In 2,500 Mohalla Sabhas, most common plaints against MCDs on trash & dengue'

New Delhi: Gearing up for the civic body polls in Delhi next year, the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday announced that it had successfully conducted over 2,500 "Mohalla Sabhas" across the Capital to connect with the people about the issues they faced and found that the most common complaint of the people was against the MCDs for their inability to clean up garbage and their apparent disinterest in running anti-dengue cleanliness drives.



Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai announced that the meetings had given the party a lot of information about the issues people are currently facing and that the party would come up with concrete plans to solve them eventually.

The AAP had organised the 2,532 Mohalla meetings across the city under its 'Aapka MLA Aapke Dwar', which started from September 1 and has been carried out till October 20, the party said in a statement.

The program was initially slated to run till September 30 but due to the monsoon season, the party extended it till October 20, AAP's Delhi State Convenor Gopal Rai said. "Due to the Corona pandemic, there was no direct communication with the public for a long time. The problems of the people were heard in the Mohalla Sabhas and work is being done regarding their problems at the assembly level and also at the level of Delhi government," Rai added.

The AAP leader said that in every Mohalla Sabha meeting that was held people complained against the MCD's lack of interest in executing their work. "In every Mohalla Sabha, people have raised the issue of dirt and litter spread throughout the city," Rai said.

The AAP has been working on some structural changes that should be brought in which will make each official of the MCD accountable for their duty which will be announced after Diwali, a party official added. The party is expected to start a campaign that will further strengthen their organisational structure.

"We are making our action plan on the basis of the preliminary reports of our Mohalla Sabhas. By compiling the reports of all the Legislative Assemblies and reviewing the organisation, after Diwali, we will launch the organisational campaign on a large scale," Rai announced.

People have mostly complained about how the BJP and MCD have proved completely unsuccessful in cleaning the garbage and haven't even campaigned against dengue which it would carry out every year in October through a cleanliness drive, the party said. The AAP in the statement elaborated that out of the total mohalla sabhas that have taken place so far 376 Mohalla Sabhas were held in the North East Lok Sabha, 358 in East Delhi Lok Sabha, 367 in West Lok Sabha, 338 in Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha, 345 in New Delhi Lok Sabha, 389 in South Delhi Lok Sabha, 359 in North West Lok Sabha.