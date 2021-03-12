In 2 weeks, Ggm adds 14 containment zones

Gurugram/Ghaziabad: With Covid-19 cases seemingly on the rise once again in the National Capital Region, the Gurugram District Administration has added 14 containment zones in the city in the last two weeks, taking the total number of such areas in the city to 18.



Significantly, most new containment zones in the city have been established around upscale posh localities.

Areas and residential societies that have been declared as containment zones are Sushant Estate Society (Sector-52), Microtek Greenburg Society (Sector-86), M3M Golf Estate Society, Woodstock floors, DLF Magnolias, Greenwood Society, certain streets and houses in Sector 10-A, DLF Phase-1, Sushant Lok-1 and Shiv Puri.

Not only are there a large number of cases that are being reported from urban areas of Gurugram but even in rural areas people have begun to get infected in large numbers.

According to officials of Gurugram Health Department, zone-3 and zone-4 areas, which are closest to Delhi, continue to report the highest number of COVID-19 cases. A substantial number of cases are also being reported from Pataudi, Sohna and Farrukh Nagar.

An increase in COVID-19 cases has resulted in an active number of cases in Gurugram crossing the 500 figure mark.

Interestingly, even Ghaziabad is reporting a sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases, with district authorities on alert after 21 trainers at Central Public Works Department (CPWD) training academy on Hapur road tested positive on Thursday taking the single-day tally of positive cases to 25. "They were immediately shifted to Covid hospital while all those living at the campus are quarantined and getting tested. We are trying to trace their contact and testing will be done. As of now, we are not clear how they contracted the virus," one official said.

Meanwhile, four people tested positive for Covid-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Thursday taking total cases to 25,644.