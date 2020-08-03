In 2 weeks, 103 held for supplying weapons & drugs

Gurugram: Data available with the Gurugram Police has now revealed that 103 people have been arrested in the last two weeks for the illegal supply of contraband drugs and weapons. Of these, 50 people were arrested by local police in 48 separate cases of dealing in the supply of unlicensed and illegal weapons. Police said they had recovered 29 country-made pistols, 17 revolvers and 25 live cartridges through raids conducted in these cases.



Officials said that while there is a lot of demand among criminal gangs in the city for weapons and ammunition, civilians here are also increasingly found purchasing such illegal weaponry for their "safety".

In addition, 53 were held by police in 50 drugs-related FIRs. Police added that they had seized around 39 kgs of Cannabis, 515 gms of sulpha, 124 gms of cocaine and 750 gms of Marijuana in these cases.

Many suppliers and traffickers of illegal weapons and contraband drugs often find it lucrative to set up base here, owing to the fact that Gurugram is the richest district of the state, which creates a demand for their products, in turn posing a major challenge for law enforcement officials.

Most illegal drugs come from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. However, to expand the base the drug mafia has also begun arranging supply lines originating from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and even Orissa.