Implementation & approach key to success: Experts

New Delhi: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) plans to develop over 80 stations into a pedestrian-friendly Multi-Modal Integration Hub (MMI) has experts divided over its feasibility and larger implications on the infrastructure around them.

The plan is intended to ensure a seamless integration of the Metro stations with other modes of transport within a distance of 300 metres by establishing separate bus bays, cab or e-rickshaw pickup and drop off facilities, cycling paths and plazas in order to pedestrianise the space outside such stations which usually remain congested and act as bottlenecks during one's metro commute.

Around 60 stations of the Phase 3 are to be developed into MMI hubs while 28 more stations under Phase 1 and 2 are under various stages of approval, according to the DMRC.

Transport planning experts say that the ambitious plan, if implemented properly, can solve a long-running problem among the public but questions remain over its implementation and approach. Dr P K Sarkar, former Head of Transport Planning at School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) said that the aim of such a plan should be to reduce "interchange penalty" or passenger discomfort.

"The success of such a move depends on the innovative approach taken by the authorities in order to make one's journey as smooth as possible," he said. Dr Sarkar, however, opined that one could look into creating grade separations for different transport options so that commuters have a smooth transition after getting off the trains.

"In addition, coming up with a traffic diversion plan is an important aspect that one cannot ignore as an ongoing construction might lead to more congestion," Dr Sarkar added. "Other factors like the environment and socio-economic impact of the project should be planned before hand and all stakeholders should be brought onboard".

Meanwhile, Dr S Gangopadhyay, Programme Manager at International Road Assessment Programme (iRap) said that if implemented in the right spirit, the plan will go a long way in improving commuter accessibility. "It is a conceptually excellent move but authorities should ensure that it is carried out without much traffic interruption through the construction and demolition work," he said. "Creating separate grades for vehicles will incur heavy cost and seems impractical in busy market areas".

The MMI plan has already been implemented in Mandi House, Dwarka, Hauz Khas and Chattarpur Metro stations and as per DMRC officials, has received a good response from commuters and other stakeholders.

Dr E Madhu and Mukti Advani, Principal Scientists at Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) said they have conducted surveys at various busy stations and made suggestions to traffic police to help reduce traffic congestion around them. "There is a lot of space around metro stations that is lying idle and remains to be utilised and developed," Dr Advani said, adding that "we have made several suggestions like separate space for cycle rickshaws and redesigning of traffic signals in order to reduce commuter hassle". Dr Madhu said that after the MMI plan is implemented, "last-mile connectivity will speed up by around 20 per cent".