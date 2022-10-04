'Implement proper garbage collection & disposal system'

Noida: Soon after taking charge as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Greater Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, has taken up initiatives to renovate and make the Greater Noida city cleaner. The CEO instructed officials to implement a proper garbage collection and disposal system along with imposing hefty penalties on negligent contractors.



On Monday, CEO Ritu Maheshwari held a meeting with officials from the Public health and horticulture department. She instructed officials that garbage should be picked up from every house which should be monitored by QR code scanning. Small dustbins should be installed and garbage should be picked up daily.

The authority will also penalise the selected agency for negligence in picking up garbage, a senior GNIDA officer informed.

"Greater Noida is an important city of Uttar Pradesh in terms of planning, industrial growth, infrastructure, connectivity. There is a need for better work in the city to make it clean and beautiful. Proper garbage management system, CCTV cameras, Street lights at every nook and corner of the city and better public transport is needed to be worked upon," said Maheshwari.

The CEO reviewed the process of legacy waste and expressed displeasure over the slow pace of disposal of legacy waste and directed to impose a penalty on the agency concerned as just 60 tonnes of the total 2.5 lakh tonnes of legacy waste is yet to be disposed of in Lakhnawali village.

She also directed officials to identify more spots where public toilets can be built. She also said that the roundabouts and roadside greenery should be properly maintained and decorated with flower pots.