'Immunise migrant workers' children, send them to school'

New Delhi: In a bid to save children from human trafficking in the present scenario, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) has asked government officials to maintain a detailed register with data of children who are living in shelter homes, including children of migrant workers here.



The DCPCR has said, "Data needs to be maintained in respect of children with or without migrant labourer parents to see that they attend schools, Anganwadis and get social scheme benefits post COVID-19 pandemic by CWC and District Officers." The DCPCR has also asked the Delhi government Health Department here to ensure immunizations for all these children.

In a letter to Delhi Police, Divisional Commissioner, Labour Commissioner, officials from municipal bodies and Delhi Government, the child rights body wrote, "Delhi is in the Unlock 1.0 phase and almost everything has opened, there is a likelihood that owners of factories, establishments would target the most vulnerable population which are young children who would not be aware of their rights. Labour department must ensure that such things won't occur."

The letter further read, "Since the movement of migrant labourers has begun through special trains, buses to their native places, there are possibilities of children getting trafficked across the country for the purpose of domestic servitude, prostitution or child labour. Authorities of Railways and public transport systems including DTC must ensure that if they find anything suspicious about the movement of any child, immediate action should be taken."

The letter further read, "All stakeholders need to take initiatives towards the prevention of child labour, trafficking and share ideas of effective measures in dealing with the issues of migrant children to stop them from falling in the trap of child labour, trafficking. Periodic meetings can be planned to achieve the purpose."

Roop Sudesh Vimal, member DCPCR said, "Regular inspections of the quarantine facilities need to be made by District Magistrate (DM) or District Officer (DO) where children, children of migrant labourers, child labour are kept for proper monitoring of their health, hygiene and medical care. DM, DO should also ensure that specially-abled children of migrant labourers are given necessary facilities."

DCPCR member Roop said," Through data, we will have all details of each child who are living in shelter homes. We can keep a tab on them."