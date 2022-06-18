Immediately roll back Agnipath scheme: AAP

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "immediately" roll back the Agnipath scheme to save the country from "burning" in the anger of youth as protests against the Centre's new plan for recruitment into the armed forces intensified on Friday.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party extended its support to the demands of youth for the roll back of the scheme but made a fervent appeal to the protesters to exercise their right to protest in a democratic manner, instead of resorting to vanadalism and arson.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Singh also announced that his party will hold protest against the scheme across all districts in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, alleging that the prime minister has brought the scheme for recruitment into the armed forces to cater to the demand of trained security guards in private companies. Those to be recruited under the Agnipath scheme will be left nowhere after completion of the four years of their services as it does not provide for pension and other benefits to them, he claimed.

"Narendra Modi ji has brought this Agnipath scheme to benefit private companies. He wants to make army his private agency, a training centre for security guards," Singh charged.

By bringing this scheme, the prime minister has done the work of reducing the pride of the country's Army, he alleged.

"This is insult of the country's Army and the country's youth as well," he added.