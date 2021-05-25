Immediately procure drugs used in black fungus treatment: L-G

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Monday asked officials to undertake a real-time assessment and review of the requirement of drugs needed for the treatment of black fungus in city hospitals and ensure their "immediate procurement", sources said.



He also directed officials to address any additional and prospective logistical requirements in hospitals with regard to the treatment of black fungus at the earliest, they said.

This comes amid a rising number of black fungus or mucormycosis cases in Delhi.

According to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as of Monday, Delhi has around 500 mucormycosis cases and the city has been grappling with a shortage of Amphotericin-B injection used in the treatment of the fungal infection.

The LG asked officials to undertake a "real-time assessment and review of the requirement of drugs" needed for the treatment of black fungus in Delhi hospitals and ensure their "immediate procurement", the sources said.

"Any additional and prospective logistical requirements in hospitals with regard to the treatment of mucormycosis should also be addressed at the earliest, the LG has directed," they said.