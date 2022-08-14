IMD predicts light rains at Red Fort on I-Day morning

New Delhi: The weather office has forecast light rain and strong winds on Monday morning in the area surrounding the Red Fort where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag to mark the 76th Independence Day.

In a special forecast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the Red Fort area could experience a generally cloudy sky with light rain in the morning hours between 6 am and 12 noon. "Strong wind occasionally speed reaching 20-30 km per hour likely to prevail during forenoon," the weather forecast said.

The minimum temperature on Monday morning was expected to be in the range of 25-27 degrees Celsius, it said, adding that the mercury

could touch 36 degrees Celsius during the day.