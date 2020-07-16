IMA says 99 doctors died of Covid, issues red alert

New Delhi: With healthcare workers on the frontline getting infected in large numbers and losing their lives to the contagious disease, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday declared a red alert for doctors and medical administrators in order to raise an alarm to control the spread of COVID-19 in the medical community.

According to the IMA National COVID Registry, more than 1,300 doctors have tested positive for the virus, of which 99 have succumbed,

with 75 per cent of deaths being that of doctors above the age of 50 years.

In a statement, IMA said that in order to reduce the burden of COVID-19 mortality, doctors and hospitals need to make the first move with an intense review and updating of all administrative setups including the infection control protocols. "There is a dire need to close any gap in providing for the safety of doctors, nurses and staff," the association said.

"While the Medical Profession remains the beacon of hope for the nation to lead the exit from the pandemic, COVID death among doctors has become a matter of great concern. IMA strongly advocates the leadership of doctors in adopting all scientific best practices. Doctors need to take charge of the situation and ensure the safety of themselves, their families, their colleagues and staff," IMA National President, Dr Rajan Sharma said. "There is scope for lessening deaths across the age spectrum. Meticulous adherence to norms and discipline inside hospitals will have a salutary effect. Senior doctors who are decision-makers for the institutions have an enhanced responsibility to take care of their flock. Working hours should be tempered by concerns of safety," IMA Secretary-General Dr RV Asokan said.