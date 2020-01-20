Illegal firearms manufacturing factory busted, 60 pistols recovered

New Delhi: A team of Special Cell has unearthed an illegal firearms manufacturing factory based in Meerut, U.P. Two key members of interstate illegal arms supply syndicate Sanjeev (27 years) from Rohtak, Haryana and Noor Hasan (25 years) from Meerut, U.P were arrested.



Fully finished 60 semi-automatic pistols have been recovered along with some unfinished firearms and machinery which was being used in the preparation of these illegal firearms. Sanjeev has been arrested from Haiderpur in Delhi.

In pursuance a raid was conducted at the house of Fakruddin in Meerut, U.P, where illegal weapons were being manufactured.

Noor Hasan, the son of Fakruddin was arrested from his house and 50 more illegal pistols were seized.

Accused Sanjeev disclosed that he is part of a big illegal arms supply syndicate and is involved in supplying of illegal weapons and cartridges to various persons after procuring them from Noor Hasan, resident of Meerut, U.P.

Cops feel that this is an important catch just before Republic Day.