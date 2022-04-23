Illegal arms factory busted, nearly a dozen pistols found

Jewar: With the arrest of five persons, Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar police have busted an illegal arms manufacturing factory and recovered firearms in large quantity, said officials on Friday.

The gang used to supply country made pistols and other firearms on demand that were used in criminal activities. Police said that the accused earlier used to work at a gun shop and opened up an illegal arms factory around 2-3 years ago.

According to police, those arrested have been identified as Jagveer, Shahrukh, Sameer, Asif and Bilal, all residents of Jewar area. They were arrested red handed while making a deal to sell these illegal firearms, said police.

Police had received tip-off from an informer that there is something illegal going on from a house in village Madhaiya in Jewar Khadar area. Police raided the house and arrested five persons after they found that an illegal firearms manufacturing unit is being run from the house.

"During interrogations, it came to light that accused Jagveer runs an illegal arms manufacturing factory who obtains profit by preparing illegal weapons and selling them illegally. A large quantity of illegal arms and half made weapons and equipment were recovered after searching the illegal arms manufacturing factory" said a senior police officer.

Nearly eight country made pistols, five half made arms and several cases of live ammunition along with a case and equipments used to making these arms have been recovered by police.