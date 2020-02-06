Illegal arms factory busted
Greater Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar police have busted an illegal arms manufacturing factory from Badalpur area with the arrest of a person on Thursday. Cops said that the accused persons have been manufacturing illegal weapons to supply in the upcoming delhi assembly elections.
According to police, the arrested accused has been identified as Shaukeen, a
native of Meerut district. "Two other accomplices of the accused managed to flee the spot and they were identified as Waseem and Jabbar,
both natives of Meerut" said police.
Ankur Agarwal, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar said that the factory was set up nearly fifteen days ago at an already shut premises in Dhoom Manikpur village of Badalpur area.
