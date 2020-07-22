IITian's plan to kill self thwarted by police

New Delhi: Thinking of killing himself, a 24-year-old IIT graduate planned his kidnapping but before he could take the extreme step, the Delhi Police in coordination with Jaipur GRP traced the youth and his life was saved. Officials said that he was battling with depression after he was not able to join IIM Ahemdabad.



Police said that the IIT graduate lives in Rohini Sector 5 and on July 19, he left his house for a nearby ATM at 6 PM and did not return. At about 8 PM, a message was received from his mobile to the mobile phone of his father wherein it was written: "If you want to save your son then till tomorrow arrange Rs 5 lakh." The matter was informed to the police.

"He is a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Delhi. He completed his degree in 2017 and thereafter joined a private company at Gurgaon Haryana. He was enthusiastic and wanted to join IIM Ahemdabad for completing his MBA. He tried twice for the same but could not succeed. He was under acute depression and wanted to commit suicide," police said.

He himself sent ransom message from his phone to misguide his parents so that he gets sufficient time to commit suicide. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) PK Mishra said that during the investigation, CCTV cameras of the area were thoroughly checked, starting from the house of the victim to the ATM.