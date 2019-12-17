IIT Delhi students hold protest march

New Delhi: Following the action by the Delhi Police against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday night, IIT Delhi students held a peaceful march in solidarity with Jamia students. The solidarity march which started on Monday night saw over 200 IIT students in South Delhi.

Students of the engineering university released the poster announcing their peaceful march from the main building of the campus to the Sri Aurobindo Centre for Arts and Communication. The institute said their march was against the sort of police brutality their brothers and sisters in Jamia, Aligarh Muslim university and DU had to face on Sunday. One of the protest signs read: "Respect my Existence or Expect my Resistance".

All protesting students from IIT Delhi lit up their mobile phone torches while marching to show their support to protesters subjected to police violence in the course of the anti CAA demonstrations. Other IITs across the country also declared the support for student protesters in addition to IIM Ahmedabad, IISc Bangalore and Mumbai University. Other institutes across the country protesting the amendment to the Citizenship Act include Jadavpur University in Kolkata and Varanasi's Beneras Hindu University.

The students of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) staged a protest in the campus premises in Hyderabad against Delhi police action against the students of Jamia Millia Islamia, who were demonstrating over the citizenship law.

(Image from freepressjournal.in)