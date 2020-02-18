IIMC students begin hunger strike over affordable fee structure
New Delhi: The students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication began a hunger strike on Tuesday demanding an affordable fee structure.
A statement said the students ensured that a circular pertaining to fees was not issued in December 2019.
"In December, the administration announced the formation of a committee that would submit its recommendations by March 2 on the fees issue.
"However, on February 10, they released a circular to deposit fees. Students are angry with this attitude of the administration and have decided to go on a hunger strike to demand an affordable fee structure," it said.
A protest against hostel fee hike at the Jawaharlal Nehru University had spread to the neighbouring IIMC in December last year, where students protested against the "unaffordable fee structure".
