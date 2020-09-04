IIMC rolls back marks-based admission; says entrance test in October

New delhi: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) will hold entrance tests in the first week of October for all its courses for the academic session of 2020-21. The notice comes after the Supreme Court in a judgement made it mandatory for all universities and academic institutions to conduct final year degree examinations.



The IIMC which had earlier decided to go by marks-based admission for its PG Diploma courses including the regional language courses will now hold entrance tests, it said.

Students who had applied online — August 4-28 — were expecting a shortlist from the IIMC on September 5 have now been left in the doldrums with this announcement. "IIMC is exploring all avenues for holding entrance test-based admission procedure, including a safe and secure method of proctored examination, to be held in the first week of October 2020," the notice issued by IIMC stated. Details of the procedure will be put out when it is ready, the notice added.

Candidates who have already applied do not have to re-apply while those who wish to opt-out can do so and their admission fee will be refunded, it added. Meanwhile, those candidates who either have degree certificates or are waiting for their undergraduate results can appear for the admission tests, the notice further clarified. The final selection will be based on their graduation results. IIMC had earlier decided to adopt a new admission process for the pandemic year in which more weightage would be given to the marks scored by students in qualifying examinations — up to graduation level — including the marks scored in class 10 and 12, followed by an online interview.