IIMC accepts all demands; students end hunger strike
New Delhi: Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) on Friday agreed to accept all the demands of the students regarding affordable education. The decision came after an indefinite hunger strike started by a group of students, which entered its fourth day.
The students have ended their strike. The students, which included the lot who were suspended for conducting a talk on affordable education, started an indefinite hunger strike and had three demands from the college.
The demands included quashing of the February 12 fee-submission circular and probe into procedure of the panel set up on the IIMC executive committee's (EC) direction and revocation of 11 students' suspension.
Speaking to Millennium Post Hrishikesh, the student who was suspended from IIMC said, "Our fight is on for affordable education, but this the administration has resorted to different ways to not only quash but also, put a stop to free speech."
The administration was holding continuous meetings with the students to discuss the next course of action. On the other hand, health of the students deteriorated after they survived on just water these past days, which resulted in low, and in some cases, high blood pressure and sugar
level.
"This is the first time the sugar levels are being checked. But the blood pressure reports of almost everyone is low, there is one case, who has high blood pressure," said Gaurav, one of the protesters.
