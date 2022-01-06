IGIA's British-era runway revamped

New Delhi: Delhi International Airport Limited has completed refurbishing work on the 09/27 runway at Indira Gandhi International Airport and handed over the facility to ATC for commercial operations late last month, which will help in reducing the runway operations time, a release said on Wednesday.



The newly rehabilitated runway, which was constructed during the British period, complies with Category-I (CAT-I) Instrument Landing System (ILS), which assists pilots during landing an aircraft in low visibility conditions, it said. DIAL undertook the

rehabilitation work of runway 09/27 (first runway) as part of Delhi Airport's phase 3A expansion project.

According to the private airport operator, the British constructed the 2,816 meter-long and 60 meter-wide runway in the pre-Independence era and used it during World War II.

DIAL said it undertook major rehabilitation works, including milling down the entire length of the runway's flexible pavement to a depth of 60 mm and overlaying it with Polymer Modified Bitumen, which can withstand heavy-duty traffic and extreme weather conditions. DIAL has successfully completed the rehabilitation work of Runway 09/27 and its taxiways. The British-era runway was rehabilitated and made operational for commercial operations as part of

DIAL's effort to enhance the infrastructure and passenger experience at Delhi Airport to make it future-ready, said I Prabhakar Rao, Dy Managing Director, GMR Group.