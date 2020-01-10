IG, Commissioner of Meerut meet Gaurav Chandel's family

Greater Noida: While Gautam Buddh Nagar police is still left with no clues about the criminals who killed Gaurav Chandel, a resident of Gaur City area, even after four days past the incident, Inspector General of Police (Meerut Zone) Alok Singh and Meerut Zone commissioner Anita C Meshram, on Friday, met Chandel's family and assured them of prompt actions with the arrest of criminals and strict actions against the responsible cops.



Chandel, a senior manager with a Gurgaon based global healthcare firm, was killed during a robbery bid in Greater Noida West area on Monday night.

Chandel's body was recovered by his family which was lying on the service road between Parthla Chowk and Gaur City roundabout near NCR cricket stadium on early Tuesday morning.

Post mortem reports of the deceased revealed that he was shot two bullets in the back of his head with a country-made pistol.

His car, a metallic grey Kia Seltos and his cellphone have yet not been found.

Chandel's family had accused the police of negligence and wasting crucial time after they reported the matter to nearby police station areas immediately after his mobile phone went unanswered after trying a several times and they suspected something to be suspicious.

They alleged that the cops delayed search operation arguing over the area of jurisdiction and they had to spend the entire night pleading with cops.

The family said that Chandel could have been found or rescued had two police stations-Bisrakh and Phase-III have not fought over jurisdiction.

As the matter remained in controversies from past few days, senior officials took cognisance and met the family of deceased. The IG also surveyed the spot from where Chandel's body was recovered and met the police teams who are probing the matter.

IG Alok Singh talked to Chandel's family for around one and a half house and while interacting with media he stated that they are investigating the allegations made against the cops regarding laxity and mishandling of the case and assured that strict actions will be taken against the responsible cops after the review report which will be submitted by Friday

evening.