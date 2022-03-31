IFSO unit busts pan-India network of fraudsters, 23 people arrested

New Delhi: The IFSO unit of the Special Cell of Delhi Police busted a pan-India network of fraudsters involved in cheating innocent citizens by procuring net banking details through phishing pages and applications created to imitate SBI's Yono app, police said on Wednesday.



They also said that once the victim filled the details in the fake Yono app, the fraudster would get access to the same including the OTP through the admin control of the fake app.

Meanwhile, 23 people have been arrested in this case and all are residents of Jharkhand. DCP, IFSO, K P S Malhotra said, "It was noticed that various complaints were regularly being received wherein it was revealed that the victims were cheated on the pretext of updating the KYC on the Yono app. SBI management was contacted and a joint investigation was launched wherein the data from SBI was sought and the same was subjected to detailed enquiry."

Police already registered a case under all related sections at the Special Cell police station and an investigation was taken up. Cops found a cluster of more than 100 complaints wherein 51 pertaining to Delhi were linked. It was found that they are operating from various places scattered all over India.

Their hideouts in Surat, Kolkata, Girdih, Jamtara, Dhanbad and Delhi NCR were identified. Then raids were also conducted at seven places on March 25. From Surat, 12 people were apprehended from Kolkata, 6 people were apprehended from Girdih, 2 people were apprehended, from Jamtara 1 person was apprehended and from Dhanbad, 2 persons were apprehended.