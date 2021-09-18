'If Tahir's house was epicentre, why 2 FIRs in diff PS?' DCP asked to explain

New Delhi: After observing that police hasn't been able to provide a satisfactory explanation as to how two FIRs have been registered by officials in two different police stations when the place from where the petrol bombs were lodged or where the firing took place were at former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's house, which was the epicenter of riots, a Delhi court has asked Deputy Commissioner of Police of North-East district to a file a report and clarify the aspect.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav was hearing arguments on charge pertaining to a case lodged at Dayalpur Police Station, involving Hussain, among other accused. The court said that there was no satisfactory explanation that was provided by ACP Gokulpuri with regard to the said aspect of filing two FIRs.

The order stated: "...DCP/NE is hereby directed to file a report in the matter clarifying as to how FIR in two separate Police stations were registered when epicentre of the riots/place from where the petrol bombs were being thrown and firing was being done was the house of accused Tahir Hussain, on or before the next date of hearing".

The development came after Advocate Rizwan, appearing for Hussain, vehemently argued that another FIR has been registered at Khajuri Khas Police Station, which also former JNU student Umar Khalid as one of the accused persons, which contain similar allegations against Hussain including throwing petrol bombs, rioting, etc.

Meanwhile, during the course of hearing in the matter, the Special Public Prosecutor DK Bhatia had sought an adjournment of 30 days to begin his arguments on charge as he stated that police was going to file a supplementary chargesheet in the matter in a few days. However, the court refused to adjourn the case, reasoning that prosecution can seek amendment of charge after the same is filed and it can't be a ground for adjournment. The matter will now be heard on September 17.