If Shaheen Bagh shooter belongs to AAP, give double punishment: Kejriwal
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said if the person who fired at the anti-CAA protest site in Shaheen Bagh belonged to his party, he should be given "double punishment".
Kejriwal told reporters that there should be no compromise on national security.
"I want to urge Amit Shah to not compromise with national security," Kejriwal said.
Whoever is responsible for deteriorating the law and order should be given strict punishment, he added.
