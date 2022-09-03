'If RWA achieves zero waste status, part of property tax can be used for dev work'

New Delhi: If a colony has been awarded a 'Zero Waste' status by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi under its 'Sahbhagita' certification scheme, then a member of the area's RWA can claim an "incentive of five per cent" of the property tax paid which can be utilised for development work, a senior civic official said



on Friday.

The development work will be carried out by the MCD once the application for the incentive is cleared by the civic body, he said.

"MCD will give an incentive of five per cent of the property tax paid to members of the 'zero waste' colonies, falling under the 'Sahbhagita Colony' certification.

"This incentive can be utilised by taking up developmental work on the recommendations of RWAs/group housing societies in their colony or society," the MCD said in a statement.

The senior official clarified that this is "not a rebate" and only a scheme whereby a part of property tax can ploughed back for development work which will be carried out by the MCD for these RWAs or group housing societies.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor of V K Saxena on Friday felicitated representatives of RWAs and group housing societies for doing "outstanding work in 100 per waste segregation at source and making their colonies achieve the target of 'Zero Waste'".

MCD has a unique "incentive-based programme" to make the city green and garbage-free, officials said.

It has received "full support from RWAs in this initiative, and 28 out of 56 RWAs and MTAs have been declared 'Zero Waste', the statement said.